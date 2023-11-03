LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager remains hospitalized after suffering a brutal beatdown at the hands of more than a dozen teens near Rancho High School.

Some staff members tell 8 News Now the violence has shocked and horrified them, and left some students concerned for their safety.

“It’s really shaken us to the core, this is just an act of brutality that I’ve never witnessed at Rancho High School,” Reuben D’Silva said.

D’Silva is a teacher and graduate of Rancho High School. He also serves as a state assemblyman.

After watching video of the fight, which has circulated online, D’Silva said he was saddened to learn 15 students are accused of assaulting a peer near campus on Wednesday.

“This was all over, from what they told me, a nicotine packet. Something very small, very menial. That this brutal beating of one of our Rancho students took place over something so small, and meaningless,” D’Silva said.

Rancho High School. (KLAS)

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating this incident due to the life-threatening injuries the teen suffered. On Thursday, police said the boy remained in critical condition.

Pastor Troy Martinez has been in touch with the boy’s family.

“Watching the video that’s circulating is horrifying,” Pastor Martinez said. “To know that that could’ve been your child, that you sent to school and never came home safe.”

Data 8 News Now obtained from the Nevada Department of Education shows the Clark County School District recorded 7,158 “All Incidents – Including Violence” during the 2021-22 school year.

That number went up to 7,243 at CCSD during the 2022-23 school year.

Pastor Martinez runs a program called Dads in Schools, which is in 180 CCSD schools. The program seeks to de-escalate tension among teens. It’s comprised of volunteers.

“Teenagers need to say, ‘We want to hold accountable every adult’ to make sure they can learn in a safe spot at school,” Martinez said.

In an email sent to parents and staff on Wednesday, Rancho’s principal encouraged students to report safety concerns to SafeVoice. The best way to reach SafeVoice is by downloading the app or visiting safevoicenv.org.

Anyone with information on the fight should call police, or call Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.