LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — AT&T is offering free unlimited calls to Ukraine until March 7 for its U.S. customers so they can keep connected with loved ones who are now in a war zone.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T postpaid & prepaid wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to Ukraine are standard with mobile share and unlimited texting plans. For more details click here.

In addition, AT&T is waiving international roaming charges for customers in Ukraine to provide talk, text, and data from Ukraine to anywhere in the world through March 7, according to the company.

AT&T is asking anyone who would like to support efforts to help Ukrainian people with a one-time donation, to do the following: