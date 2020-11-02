‘Atomic Tumbleweed’ unveiling set Thursday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Atomic Tumbleweed” sculpture will get a public unveiling on Thursday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas.

The 5-foot-tall scupture consisting of five spiraling stainless steel rings is the work of Wayne Littlejohn, who was born in Canada and came to Las Vegas in 1994. Littlejohn also created the “Spin Baby” and “Dream Machine” public art pieces in the valley. He is a professor in the Fine Arts Department at the College of Southern Nevada.

A new sculpture, “Atomic Tumbleweed,” will be unveiled at the corner of Third Street and Gass Avenue Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. The sculpture, by Wayne Littlejohn, is part of the Third Street Improvement Project and celebrates the mid-century flavor of Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/HOo7Pwp9ei — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 2, 2020

The unveiling of the $110,000 sculpture is set for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The new public art project is part of the Third Street Improvement Project. The $19.6 million project is one of the city’s downtown pedestrian and bicycle improvement projects featuring a new sidewalk, traffic signal, lighting, architectural and landscaping improvements, according to the City of Las Vegas.

“Atomic Tumbleweed” celebrates the mid-century flavor of Las Vegas, combining forms including the atomic symbol, a celestial sphere and a gyroscope. The sculpture “creates a multi-faceted spherical metal form that reflects color and light, while casting a complex array of constantly moving shadows,” according to a City of Las Vegas news release.

“Public art is a key component to being a world-class city. We are excited to welcome a new sculpture to our downtown as we continue to refresh and rehabilitate our older streets and infrastructure,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said.