UPDATE: According to the Nevada National Security Site, all spots that were open for tours have been filled and additional dates in March 2023 for tours occurring in the second half of 2023.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Registrations for tours of the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) — home to the above and below-ground atomic test sites — are now available to the public. The NNSS was ground zero for above and below-ground atomic bomb testing from the mid-1950s through 1992.

Not everyone who signs up for a tour is guaranteed a spot as space on tours is extremely limited. Below are the dates that have been published on which tours will take place:

10/04/2022 03/07/2023 10/11/2022 03/15/2023 10/18/2022 03/21/2023 11/09/2022 04/04/2023 12/13/2022 04/12/2023 01/11/2023 04/18/2023 01/18/2023 05/09/2023 01/24/2023 05/17/2023 02/08/2023 05/23/2023 02/14/2023 06/06/2023 02/22/2023 06/14/2023 06/20/2023 Available dates to choose from for public tours of the NNSS.

The NNSS remains a very active government site. It provides nuclear and radiological emergency response capabilities and training, is home to experiments in support of the National Laboratories, and works closely with national security customers and other federal agencies on important national security activities.

The public tours were in place for years up until the shutdown due to the Covid pandemic.

If selected, the tour begins by meeting at the National Atomic Testing Museum at 7:30 a.m. and returns around 5 p.m.

People taking the tour will be transported about 65 miles NW of Las Vegas to the test site in a chartered bus.

There are strict rules to follow including sending in information to receive a badge to enter the site. No one under 14 will be allowed on a tour. And the list of what you cannot bring is long:

Cameras, camcorders, or tape recorders

Binoculars or telescopes

Cell phones

Privately-owned laptop computers

Geiger counters or dosimeters not issued by the NNSS

Firearms, weapons, or explosives

Controlled substances (including marijuana)

Alcoholic beverages

Photographers and reporters watch atmospheric testing on June 24, 1957, at News Nob, a rocky outcrop above Lake Mead. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)

However, the itinerary for the tours might be worth the limitations. On the tour people will have the chance to see the following sites: