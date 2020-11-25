Atomic Liquors temporarily closes, citing 25% capacity limit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atomic Liquors has temporarily closed, citing 25 percent occupancy limits under Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s three-week COVID-19 “pause.”

The iconic downtown Las Vegas bar “will re-open when the occupancy levels are at a rate which is sustainable. Please check our social media accounts regularly as we will be re-opening as soon as possible,” according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.

The bar and its restaurant, The Kitchen at Atomic, are a popular hangout on East Fremont Street, with decor that features photos from the early days of atomic testing near Las Vegas. In that era, patrons would climb to the top of the building to watch the atomic blasts.

“Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to serving you again very soon,” a Facebook message says.