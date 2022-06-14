LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Atomic Liquors turned 70 years-old this year and wanted to invite locals and tourists alike to its birthday celebration over the June 17 weekend.

When Atomic Liquors was started, an entirely new type of liquor sale license was created called The Tavern License. Atomic was issued the first ever license of this kind, #00001.

The celebratory weekend will include a variety of food, cocktail and beer offerings. The event will take over the corner of Fremont and 10th Street. The bar itself is located at 917 E Fremont St.

On June 17 is the Friday Night Launch, going from noon until the bar closes at 3 a.m. There will be an anniversary guest book signing and a kick-off toast with Jameson Irish Whiskey. The special of the day is $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Saturday has been nicknamed A Tribute to Sour Saturday, during which all sours will be 50% off. There will be an afternoon weenie roast on the patio of the bar as well as a Joseph James Suave Felon tapping featuring a surprise special guest. The bar opens Saturday at noon and closes at 3 a.m.

Sunday at 6 p.m. will feature a family dinner with the Atomic Staff. The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, and red wine for $8.

Anniversary specials available all weekend include $5 bloody Mary’s with Absolut from noon to 3 p.m., $8 frozen margaritas with Grand Centenario from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and $5 Jameson Irish Whiskey shots after 9 p.m.

Atomic Liquors has seen the likes of the Rat Pack, Barbara Streisand, Clint Eastwood and more over the past 70 years. “The Gauntlet”, an episode of “The Twilight Zone”, and parts of the movie “Casino” were filmed inside of the bar as well. Most recently, Atomic can be seen in the famous car crash scene in The Hangover.