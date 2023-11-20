LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new golf attraction set to debut on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip in 2024 announced its intention to hire more than 500 people, the company said Monday.

Atomic Golf Las Vegas is set to go on a hiring blitz, bringing more than 500 employees onboard to the new location near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, set to open in the first quarter of 2024.

The location is located next to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower and promises “four distinct floors, 103 digitally enhanced golf bays, six full-service bars, chef-curated food and beverage menus, and more.”

The hiring fairs will start on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10:00 a.m. and dates are available through Saturday, Dec. 30. Available positions include bartender, dishwasher, server, guest services associate, line cook, prep cook, sous check, support staff, and maintenance technician.

“Atomic Golf is Las Vegas’ premier golf entertainment destination, combining next-generation golf technology, an engaging atmosphere, and immersive game play to create a fun, interactive, and energizing golf entertainment experience unlike any other. Sitting on 100,000 square feet, steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip, Atomic Golf boasts four distinct floors comprised of 103 digitally enhanced golfing bays with state-of-the-art golf technology and a collection of original games, designed specifically for Atomic Golf, that infuse golf play with an interactive videogame; six full-service bars, each with their own unique menus and atmospheres; flexible meeting and special event space; luxury golfing suites featuring a VIP entrance and a private bar; the one-of-a-kind Putting District with eight digital putting bays utilizing high-tech projection mapping to create a modernized putting game experience; chef-curated menus with elevated food and beverage offerings; The Tap Room with Bottoms Up technology and a curated collection of locally-brewed beers; the state-of-the-art Cosmic Lounge; the Astrocade with wall-to-ceiling, high-definition LCD displays perfect for sports and entertainment viewing; and much more.“