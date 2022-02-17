ATM theft suspect arrested, tells Metro police he used cash to pay bills

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 42-year-old man accused of stealing six ATMs and causing thousands of dollars in damage to valley businesses told police he used the money to pay bills.

In one incident, the entire front of a store was torn down as an ATM was dragged out of the Body Spa Salons and Wellness at 6670 S. Tenaya Way on Nov. 11 sometime before 1:30 a.m. Damage was estimated at more than $14,500.

According to a Metro police arrest report, Scott West admitted details of the crimes when he was questioned after his arrest on Feb. 10 at the Boulevard Mall. He had been tracked to an apartment at 4600 University Center Drive after Henderson police tried to stop him in a suspected stolen 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on Jan. 6, but he fled police.

Further investigation determined the Silverado belonged to West, and the truck matched the description of a vehicle involved in a string of business burglaries in Henderson and Las Vegas. In all, West is charged in burglaries of 10 businesses — four in Las Vegas and six in Henderson.

Metro police report that two ATMs, a cash register and an entire kiosk were stolen in burglaries in their jurisdiction. Another attempted theft of an ATM failed when tow ropes broke as he tried to take the ATM, according to the arrest report. More ATMs were taken in Henderson.

Officers discovered that West was on federal probation on a counterfeiting conviction at the time. His probation officer assisted police in making the identification.

West is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, facing one count of grand larceny ($1,200-$5,000), five counts of grand larceny ($5,000-$25,000) and two counts of attempted grand larceny ($5,000-$25,000). He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 23 at 8:30 a.m.

Other charges include:

one count of possession of burglary tools

three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary

one count of destroying property ($250-$5,000)

eight counts of destruction of property (one included)

seven counts of burglary of a business

two counts of attempted burglary of a business

one count of attempted burglary of a structure

According to statements to police in the arrest report, West had been laid off work. When he checked the wrong box on an unemployment claim, he wasn’t getting paid, he said. West told officers he was a smart guy and had a conscience, explaining he never wanted hurt anyone or take anything from anyone.

Search warrants obtained for West’s phone number tied his whereabouts at the time of many of the burglaries, and warrants to search the apartment and a storage space revealed more evidence. Two crowbars and an ATM monitor were found under a recliner in the apartment, according to the report. Clothing West wore was found in another vehicle he was renting at the time.

Police asked West about the damage done to the spa:

“You jacked the front of that,” an officer said.

“Yeah, I didn’t mean to do that,” West said.

He told officers there was no money in that ATM, and if anyone said otherwise, they were liars.

West also told police he would cut into the ATMS, take the money and throw the ATMs into dumpsters.