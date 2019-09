SALINAS, Calif. (CBS) — It was an odd discovery on the side of Highway 101 just north of Salinas on Wednesday. An ATM that was reported stolen from the Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose showed up on the roadside.

Monterey County deputies stumbled upon it Wednesday morning. San Jose police say it was stolen by people who dressed up as technicians and carted it off on a busy Saturday without anyone saying anything.

No word on how much cash they got, but it appeared to be ripped open.