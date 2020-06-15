Atlanta Mayor signs administrative orders to adopt, implement reforms for police department use of force policies

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a news conference Monday afternoon at City Hall to discuss the tragic events that happened over the weekend, the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

“It is my assurance to you that we will continue to do the work that we need to do to make sure that all of our communities, each and every person in our community, is treated with dignity and respect. We saw the worst happen on Friday night with Mr. Brooks. It angered me and it saddened me beyond words. But I know that it is my responsibility as Mayor of this great city, for us to continue to work to put that anger and that sadness into action,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms regarding the first of a a series of actions addressing police brutality in the city.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed administrative orders to adopt and implement reforms for the Atlanta police department standard operating procedures regarding the use of force policies. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also signed an administrative order that will create a body to begin to articulate community grievances and possible solutions.

Hundreds of people, including the Atlanta Hawks’ head coach, joined the NAACP Monday to march in downtown Atlanta to address police brutality, the criminal justice system and voting rights.

The March for Justice peaceful protest began Monday morning at The Richard B. Russell Federal Building and they marched to the State Capitol.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday following the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, but the NAACP is demanding that Shields be completely removed from the police department and no longer be an employee.

Both groups said now is the opportunity to listen to protesters in the streets who are demanding change.

During a June 15 roundtable discussion on care for seniors, President Trump reacted to news of the Atlanta police shooting, calling it disturbing.