ATF, North Las Vegas Police investigate 2 arsons; suspect killed himself

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities in North Las Vegas are investigating two arson fires that occurred in the city over the weekend. According to officers, shots were even fired at one of the scenes.

Everything first started to unfold in the 2900 block of W. Gowan Road on Sunday around 8 p.m. North Las Vegas Police officers were dispatched to the address in reference to multiple fires and the sounds of gunshots ringing out in the area. When officers arrived, they saw three people fleeing from a religious campus. No one was hurt.

Police learned from witnesses that a man set the fires and fired a gun at at least one of the people who were in the building. North Las Vegas firefighters extinguished two fires at the location before responding to another fire call at a home on the 3000 block of Logan Avenue.

Everyone was able to escape the house fire without getting hurt. After investigating, North Las Vegas Police learned that the person who started the house fire was the same individual who sparked the flames at the religious structure.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) joined the investigation and helped in search of the suspect.

The suspect was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in a nearby backyard.

The preliminary investigation has determined the incidents were related, but the investigation into a motive is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.