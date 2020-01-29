Atari-themed hotel could be a game changer for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you hear the name Atari you know exactly what it is. So, what do you think of about an Atari themed hotel? Plans are already in the works for one in Phoenix, and Las Vegas could be next.

8 News Now went to A Gamer’s Paradise on Spring Mountain and Wynn to garner reaction to this latest hotel concept.

With the nostalgia of Atari and popularity of Esports in Las Vegas, our city is a game changer.

Photo courtesy of Atari Hotels

“When you had your first Atari, it was a magical time,” recollected Sean LaBrecque, owner of A Gamer’s Paradise.

LaBrecque said he was hooked ever since he got his hands on an Atari back in 1977.

“When it first came out, it came with combat where you actually could do tank-to-tank battles and fly planes. It was amazing,” he said.

He said Atari was the best of all cartridge-based video game systems.

“‘Asteroids’, ‘Missile Command’, ‘Defender and Stargate’, ‘Jungle Hunt’, ‘Jungle King’, ‘Space Invaders’, there’s so many,” LaBreque remembers, “… people want to relive those moments.”

Atari Hotel creator Napoleon Smith III hopes to do just that.

Photo courtesy of Atari Hotels — http://bit.ly/2RVKhTK

“Atari is going to be an experimental place where there’s gaming, there’s going to be an old-school arcade speakeasy, all the way to a completely interactive state-of-the-art Esports venue,” said Smith.

He noted there is a need with the popularity of Esports.

“The Hard Rock Cafe was created and Planet Hollywood was created for those mpv generations, and that was our pop culture, hard rock and music and movies. Now, it’s gaming.”

LaBrecque remarked the venture will bring more jobs to Las Vegas, and that more people will come to see “something as amazing as this.”

Smith said they haven’t chosen Las Vegas partners yet, so there is no word on if or when this “new game” will debut.