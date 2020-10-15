Atari Hotel reveals plans for Las Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Plans have been announced for an Atari-branded hotel in Las Vegas and other cities.

(Photo credit: Atari Hotels)

“Like Atari’s legacy in innovation, Atari Hotels is infusing synthetic reality into every aspect of the hotel, creating an immersive hospitality and gaming experience for our guests,” said Shelly Murphy, Managing Partner, GSD Group. . “From our virtual interactive world to the physical locations, every element of Atari Hotels will offer a unique and authentic experience for everyone.”

(Photo credit: Atari Hotels)

According to a news release, the pop culture and video game-inspired Atari Hotels will open its first hotels in Las Vegas and Phoenix, Arizona. The plans call for the Las Vegas property to have 400 rooms, be located near the Las Vegas Strip and open at the end of 2022.

Developer GSD Group has released artist renderings of the project.