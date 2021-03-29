4 in custody after 3 people shot at Charleston, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four suspects are in custody after three people were shot at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards near Downtown Las Vegas late Monday afternoon. Metro Police say the victims were transported to the hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries.

#UPDATE: @LVMPD just told us *three* people have been shot. Officers located a suspect vehicle and started pursuing it. Police says multiple occupants fled & they are trying to take them into custody. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/JNpVRRSAG1 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) March 30, 2021

A pursuit began after officers found a suspect vehicle in the area. Police say the vehicle became disabled in the area of Desert Inn and Swenson, at which time, multiple occupants fled. They are working to take those individuals into custody.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston and Wyoming. Avoid the area.

4:24 PM, Las Vegas Blvd closed between Charleston Boulevard and Wyoming Ave. All lanes are blocked, both directions — Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) March 29, 2021

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.