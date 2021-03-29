4 in custody after 3 people shot at Charleston, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four suspects are in custody after three people were shot at Charleston and Las Vegas boulevards near Downtown Las Vegas late Monday afternoon. Metro Police say the victims were transported to the hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries.
A pursuit began after officers found a suspect vehicle in the area. Police say the vehicle became disabled in the area of Desert Inn and Swenson, at which time, multiple occupants fled. They are working to take those individuals into custody.
Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions between Charleston and Wyoming. Avoid the area.
This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.