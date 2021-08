LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – At least one person was killed in a crash Monday night in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas Metro Police said the crash occurred on South Durango Drive at the 215 Beltway just after 9:30 p.m. Police did not immediately name the victim or say what led to the crash.

Metro wrote online that drivers could expect possible delays on roads near the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.