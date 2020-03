LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three adults and two children were transported to UMC after a rollover crash at US-95 south of Charleston Monday night. Authorities said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

A Chevy Tahoe reportedly rolled overturned and hit a center median, then proceeded to strike another car.

Two lanes are closed in each direction on the 95.

#FASTALERT 09-Mar-2020 07:47 pm,

Crash on US-95 south of Charleston,

Left lanes blocked in both directions. — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 10, 2020

The Nevada Department of Transportation will be on-scene to assess damage to the median.