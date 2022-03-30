LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summerlin resident Richard Doyle is asking businesses and neighbors to be more vigilant about recent break-ins that have been plaguing a Summerlin community.

Doyle lives in the Gardens Community and said burglars hopped the wall to his home in broad daylight, smashing in the back door to get into his bedroom to steal valuables like jewelry, his truck, and his guns.

Police told Doyle that his house was the fourth break-in in the community in the past six weeks.

Doyle said that he wants other homeowners to take the incidents as a learning lesson to protect their homes and valuables, like installing a security system and making it difficult for thieves to enter your home.

“I implore anyone with any information with regards to these happenings in Henderson, Summerlin and probably all over in Las Vegas to come forward and give the police as much information as they possibly can, because it is an unforgivable thing to break into a house, because you feel violated,” he said.

Doyle filed a report with police and said that they were able to locate his stolen truck and return it to him. He said that he hopes his other items will also be found.

Anyone with more information about this is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.