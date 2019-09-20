At least 2 detained at alien festival in desert

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on “Storm Area 51” events in two tiny Nevada towns near the once-secret military research site.

At least two people were detained by local sheriff’s deputies at a gate to Area 51 in Nevada after an estimated 75 people gathered at the site early Friday.

A weekend gathering is happening in the desert after an internet hoax posted in June invited people to “storm” the once-secret military installation. The place is the focus of popular lore about government studies of extraterrestrial life and space aliens.

It wasn’t immediately clear if a woman who began ducking under al gate and a man who urinated nearby were arrested after the crowd gathered about 3 a.m.

An Associated Press photographer saw both escorted away by deputies. A sheriff’s dispatcher declined to comment.

Sheriff Kerry Lee was scheduled to speak to the media later in the morning.

