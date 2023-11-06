LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — At least one person was injured in a northeast Las Vegas crash that involved four vehicles Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue in northeast Las Vegas at approximately 7:39 a.m., police say.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials, four vehicles were involved in the crash. Details were scant as of Monday morning; however, LVMPD officials did confirm that at least one person was injured as a result of the crash.

No details were given immediately as to the extent of the injury or precisely how many people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.