LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The government has begun delivering at-home COVID-19 test kits to people who signed up for them one week ago. The program to provide free at-home kits is being managed by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

Some people who signed up one week ago when the government web site went live are now getting delivery notification e-mails from the USPS.

According to one local person who shared their notification with 8 News Now, it came in e-mail on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 25 notifying them that their test kits were out for delivery and to expect them delivered by 9:00 p.m.

The notification made no mention of having to be home to receive the test kits.

People can still sign up for the test kits by going to the program’s website.