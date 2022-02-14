At a loss for love? Website helps the heartbroken

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For those without a Valentine this Valentine’s Day, Heartbroken Anonymous (HBA) may be able to offer the support you need.

The virtual group was created by a former producer of The Bachelor, and offers a non-judgmental space for members to talk about relationships, friendships, and loved ones they’ve lost.

“This concept of how we’re more willing to tell strangers how we actually feel was like this lightbulb that went off in my head,” said founder Nat Perez of the platform’s purpose.

Each topic like loss of friendships or jobs has an uninterrupted platform for visitors to express whatever they’re feeling to those who can relate.

“Once you get over that hump of sharing and being vulnerable and then you feel that connection with other people, you feel less alone and it’s not as scary,” said Molly Codner, a participant and meeting facilitator on the platform.

Psychotherapist Robin Siegal said groups like HBA provide a valuable service to participants.

“The idea of having people around you that support you and you’re going through something similar is very powerful,” Siegal said. “They’re validated in that loss, so people don’t minimize it, and it’s the support of people who are not going to judge you, they’re there for you, they really listen to you and what you’re going through.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the once in-person group to go online, expanding its reach.

You can visit the website through this link.