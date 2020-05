LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A very talented and big-hearted local Girl Scout is well on her way to achieving her goal of sewing 1,000 masks for frontline workers, members of the National Guard, and United States Navy personnel aboard the USS Comstock.

“When my aunt and the mother of two sailors asked for our help, I knew I had to do something. With my sewing ability and my mom’s help, this was a way I could contribute without leaving home. Being helpful is part of the Girl Scout Law and for those nurses caring for the sickest of the sick, I’m just glad I could help in some way,” said Alyssa Casa, Girl Scout.