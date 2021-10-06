Assessor, Clerk, Recorder branch offices reopen at Henderson City Hall

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) — Offices inside Henderson City Hall have reopened, a year-and-a-half after closing for the coronavirus-prompted shutdown.

Locals officials will celebrate the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon, at the branch offices inside Henderson City Hall at 240 S. Water St. in downtown Henderson

“We are happy to return to Henderson City Hall and provide residents of the southern valley with a convenient place to access these important services,” County Clerk Lynn Goya said.

The County Assessor’s and Recorder’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. The offices will be closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

“We are so excited to reopen the Henderson branch to provide our services to the residents in this area of the valley,” County Assessor Briana Johnson said.