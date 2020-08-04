Assembly Bill 3: Police reform bill that bans chokeholds is on its way to Gov. Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New legislation for police reform in the state is on its way to Governor Steve Sisolak’s office. Assembly Bill 3 was brought up during the state legislature’s second Special Session, and it was passed in a bipartisan vote Saturday night by the Nevada Assembly.

It limits the use of chokeholds, but there are exceptions for self-defense, and it requires more intervention and reporting when it comes to use of force incidents.

Other key parts of the bill include:

Requiring an officer to intervene if another officer uses “unjustified physical force” and requiring that action to be reported

Mandating drug and alcohol testing on officers who are involved in shootings

Allowing the public to record law enforcement activity.

To read the full bill, go here.