Assembly Bill 3: Police reform bill that bans chokeholds is on its way to Gov. Sisolak

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New legislation for police reform in the state is on its way to Governor Steve Sisolak’s office. Assembly Bill 3 was brought up during the state legislature’s second Special Session, and it was passed in a bipartisan vote Saturday night by the Nevada Assembly.

It limits the use of chokeholds, but there are exceptions for self-defense, and it requires more intervention and reporting when it comes to use of force incidents.

Other key parts of the bill include:

  • Requiring an officer to intervene if another officer uses “unjustified physical force” and requiring that action to be reported
  • Mandating drug and alcohol testing on officers who are involved in shootings
  • Allowing the public to record law enforcement activity.

To read the full bill, go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories