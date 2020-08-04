Assembly Bill 3: Police reform bill that bans chokeholds is on its way to Gov. Sisolak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New legislation for police reform in the state is on its way to Governor Steve Sisolak’s office. Assembly Bill 3 was brought up during the state legislature’s second Special Session, and it was passed in a bipartisan vote Saturday night by the Nevada Assembly.
It limits the use of chokeholds, but there are exceptions for self-defense, and it requires more intervention and reporting when it comes to use of force incidents.
Other key parts of the bill include:
- Requiring an officer to intervene if another officer uses “unjustified physical force” and requiring that action to be reported
- Mandating drug and alcohol testing on officers who are involved in shootings
- Allowing the public to record law enforcement activity.
To read the full bill, go here.