LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Believe it or not babies have a lot to say, even before they can talk. In fact, studies show babies can start communicating with sign language as early as six months.

That’s why the Learning Experience daycare center in Rhodes Ranch is teaching them how to use sign language.

Students from 6 months old to 5 years old are learning American Sign Language. They learn one or more different signs every month and teachers repeat the sign over and over until students remember it. It’s called observational learning.

“It’s just constant so you like have to constantly do it, the repetition, so they can pick it up with their hands,” said Barbara Marin, The Learning Experience. “It may not look like it at first but it’ll be like similar to it so we’ll know what they mean.”