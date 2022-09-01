LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years.

The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8.

It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, businesses, and entertainment, and is the only one of its kind in Las Vegas.

Tickets start at $5 and VIP packages including early entry and parking are available. Children under six years old can enter for free.

The market will run from 6 p.m. to midnight at the CSN Charleston Campus, located at 6375 W Charleston Blvd.

Food vendors will be announced in the coming weeks, but tickets are available already. To buy tickets or to become a vendor, visit this link.