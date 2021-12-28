Asian community speaks in support of waiter injured in Chinatown shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) and the Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC) voiced their support on Tuesday for Chengyan Wang, a waiter who was shot at the Shanghai Taste restaurant in Chinatown.

The ACDC and ACC spoke alongside Governor Steve Sisolak, supporting Wang and Shanghai Taste.

The groups will continue in their recent efforts to raise money for Wang’s recovery and will launch a fundraising campaign to amass up to $10,000.

Gov. Sisolak also announced the launch of a small business grant program in order to help businesses like Shanghai Taste within the community.

“Last week the First Lady and I were honored to contribute to one of those funds set up in Mr. Wang’s honor. When the first lady and I first heard of this tragedy, we were shocked and saddened. Today, we are all here in support of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community,” Gov. Sisolak said.

According to one of the restaurant owners, Wang is now able to eat solid food, a sign of his progress, although he still has a long road ahead of him.

Wang had been living in Las Vegas for only a short time and was working at Shanghai Taste to support his family living in China.

Those who wish to donate to the fundraiser can do so at this link.