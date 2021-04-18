Asian Community Development Council hosts vaccine clinic to help at-risk communities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC says half of adults across America have received at least one COVID shot. Now, local organizations are taking steps to reach more at-risk communities.

This targeted approach continued Sunday with a vaccine clinic hosted by the Asian Community Development Council.

The clinic was held in the heart of Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road.

The site was in partnership with “Immunize Nevada,” in the hopes of providing the vaccine to the local Asian American community in a convenient and comfortable way.

Vera Honen was one of more than one hundred people that received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Sunday afternoon.

“It was incredibly efficient; it was a great experience,” Honen said. “Although the mass sites are very efficient, I just kind of wanted to connect with the Asian American community today.”

The Asian Community Development Council picked the clinic location on Spring Mountain Road due to how fast the Asian American community is growing in the area.

Vida Lin, the president of the council, says hosting this clinic is especially important due to the recent national attacks on the Asian community.

“It’s important for them to go somewhere where they feel comfortable, where they know the area, and where they feel like it’s a safe place,” Lin said.

The clinic was open to anyone 16 and older. Many families and workers showed up, including local nail technician Dung Vu.

“If I have the shot, it’s better,” said Vu. “I can protect myself, protect my family, and protect the people around me. I think it’s better to get the shot.”

This targeted vaccine approach will continue once Cashman Center closes its site on May 5. Staff will be sent to the convention center and pop-up clinics around the valley.

Lin says providing the vaccine in different neighborhoods is helpful for those who cannot drive long distances or have language barriers.

“When you get these pop-ups not only in Chinatown or Asia town, but any other area, that’s where the people are,” Lin said. “You’re going to them, and they’re going to a trusted group that they’ve been working with.”

The Asian Community Development Council will host more vaccine clinics over the next few months.

They plan to administer 2,000 shots and will add more if people continue to sign up.