Asian Americans in Southern Nevada call for inclusion amid startling rise in racism across the country

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After Tuesday’s shooting in Atlanta killed six women of Asian descent, 8 News Now spoke to members of our Asian American community about a startling rise in Asian-related racism in the last year.

“My first reaction was oh my God,” local Asian American Lia Yulianti said, sharing her reaction to Tuesday’s shooting. “Is this all targeting all Asians?”

As a business owner in Southern Nevada, she said stories like this spark real fear for the future.

“That’s very unfortunate and sad,” Yulianti added to 8 News Now. “Safety is very important for us.”

Asian Community Development Council Director of Outreach Eric Jeng calls this rise in racism serious but expected.

“Though it was very shocking, and it was an outrage,” Jeng explained of Tuesday’s shooting. “It just wasn’t surprising in light of all the hate.”

A new report by The Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino found a 150% surge in Asian hate crimes in major cities across the nation in the last year.

Jeng said the main ways to fight this are more education and a real change in rhetoric.

“We’re calling not just for our community to protect ourselves,” he told 8 News Now. “But also, for the solidarity.”

Therefore, he and Yulianti are asking those in Las Vegas to come together and stand behind anyone who’s struggling.

“I think everybody needs to stop looking at each other based on their race,” Yulianti concluded. “And start looking at one another as a human being with value.”

The Asian Community Development Council encourages any member of the Southern Nevada community that’s struggling to reach out and ask for help.

