Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis partner with company on wine fundraiser for COVID-19

(CNN) — Ashton Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, are partnering with a wine company for a COVID-19 fundraiser.

The quarantine-themed wine is from Nocking Point. Kutcher’s spouse, fellow “That ’70s Show” star Mila Kunis, came up with the idea.

To donate, visit the Official Quarantine Wine website.

Profits from the wine will go to four charities helping people get through the pandemic:

1) GiveDirectly— giving cash grants directly to families on SNAP in areas highest hit by COVID-19

2) Direct Relief — providing medical equipment / PPE to frontline workers and EMS workers

3) Frontline Responders Fund — Buying and delivering PPE and ventilators to medical facilities

4) America’s Food Fund — Collaboration between Feeding America and World Central Kitchen, ensuring reliable and safe access to food in the US