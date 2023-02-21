LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ash Wednesday begins the Lenten season for Christians and carries through to the Easter holiday.

Locally across the valley several services are planned and a complete listing can be found HERE.

Both Spanish and English services will be available along with Polish and Latin mass services at select meeting houses.

Just one of many services will include St. Elizabeth Anne Seton, which will hold mass with the distribution of ashes at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.