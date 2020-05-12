State attorneys general urge changes after surge of COVID-19 cases in meat, chicken plants

A construction worker wears a protective mask while standing in front of a sign reminding people to stay six feet apart in downtown Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NEW YORK (AP/KLAS) — Even as President Donald Trump urges getting people back to work and reopening the economy, an Associated Press analysis shows thousands of people are getting sick from COVID-19 on the job.

Recent figures show a surge of infections in meatpacking and poultry-processing plants.

The developments underscore the high stakes for communities nationwide as they gradually loosen restrictions on businesses.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined other attorneys in sending a letter calling on President Trump to take “immediate action to ensure the health and safety of meat and poultry processing plant employees who have been deemed essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump signed an order on April 28 in an attempt to keep meat and poultry processing plants open despite widespread outbreaks of COVID-19 in these facilities.

According to a news release from Ford’s office, “Over 10,000 cases have been tied to the plants and 45 workers have died. The Order purports to force employees to continue to work without imposing adequate and enforceable mandates to protect their health and safety. AG Ford is joined by 19 states in this action.”

“The people who are getting sick right now are generally people who are working,” Dr. Mark Escott, a regional health official, told Austin’s city council. “That risk is going to increase the more people are working.”

Austin’s concerns will likely be mirrored in communities nationwide as the reopening of stores and factories creates new opportunities for the virus to spread.

To be sure, there are plenty of new infections outside the workplace — in nursing homes, and among retired and unemployed people, particularly in densely populated places such as New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and urban parts of New Jersey and Massachusetts.

Yet of the 15 U.S. counties with the highest per-capita infection rates between April 28 and May 5, all are homes to meatpacking and poultry-processing plants or state prisons, according to data compiled by the AP.

The attorneys general explain that without additional measures to protect these workers, Trump’s Executive Order will prolong the spread of illness and death and imperil its own goal of keeping the plants open.

The county with the highest per-capita rate was Tennessee’s Trousdale County, where nearly 1,300 inmates and 50 staffers recently tested positive at the privately run Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

The No. 2 county on AP’s list is Nobles County in Minnesota, which now has about 1,100 cases, compared to two in mid-April. The county seat, Worthington, is home to a JBS pork processing plant that employs hundreds of immigrants.

“One guy said to me, ‘I risked my life coming here. I never thought something that I can’t see could take me out,'” said the Rev. Jim Callahan of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Worthington.

Nebraska’s Dakota County, home to a Tyson Foods meat plant, had recorded three cases as of April 15, and now has more than 1,000. There have been at least three COVID-19 deaths, including a Muslim woman from Ethiopia who was among 4,300 employees at the Tyson plant.

“These are sad and dangerous days,” the imam of a regional Islamic center, Ahmad Mohammad, told the Siouxland News.

In northern Indiana’s Cass County, home to a large Tyson pork-processing plant, confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 1,500. That’s given the county — home to about 38,000 residents — one of the nation’s highest per-capita infection rates.

The Tyson plant in Logansport, Indiana, was closed April 25 after nearly 900 employees tested positive; it resumed limited operations Thursday after undergoing deep cleaning and installation of Plexiglas workstation barriers. Company spokeswoman Hli Yang said none of the 2,200 workers would return to work without being tested.

Also hard hit by recent infections are counties in Virginia, Delaware and Georgia where poultry-processing plants are located.