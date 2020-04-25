As the valley heats up, AC unit service calls are also on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Now that temperatures are going up, so are service calls for AC units. One business owner 8 News Now spoke to says following some simple steps can keep your unit running smoothly for years.

Over the past few days, Buenos Aires Air Conditioning has seen a surge in maintenance requests. The owner, Carlos Avemaria, has worked in the valley for more than 15 years, and says there are some common mistakes homeowners make.

First he says debris should be kept away from the condenser, and it’s okay to wash it off with a hose if needed. The registers within the home should be open completely, so the air can flow properly.

Carlos says the problem he sees most frequently though, is filters not being replaced.

“If filters are replaced regularly, as they should, and depending on what kind of filtration system they have, as long as that’s kept on point the air conditioner will last way longer,” Avemaria said.

Units should be maintenanced twice a year, once before summer and once before winter. Avemaria says normally April is a good month for that, but because of COVID-19 he’s seen some request pushed to May.

For customers that need assistance now, the team is wearing gloves, masks, and shoe covers inside homes. Due to the amount of service requests coming in, Avemaria is now looking to bring on more people to help.

Air conditioners usually last for about 12 to 15 years. Avemaria says if your maintenance costs are adding up, it may be more cost effective to get a new appliance.