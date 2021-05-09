As search for missing two-year-old continues, family members say they have no new leads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are now several days into the search for two-year-old Amari Nicholson. His family says they are completely distraught after spending the weekend searching for him and passing out flyers around the Emerald Suites’ apartment complex off of Paradise Road.

“We can’t sleep, we can’t think about anything else,” said Amari’s Aunt, Yolanda Everett. “When we wake up all we realize is that another day has gone by, and we don’t know where Amari is.”

Sisters Yolanda Everett and D’Errica Perryman know there is a lot of confusion involving this case, but there is one thing they want to clear up now.

“This person that took Amari was not his aunt,” said Everett. “It was not someone who is his biological aunt, so if someone came to you and told you that, they are wrong. Please help me to find this person.”

Initially it was Amari’s Mother, Taylor Nicholson’s boyfriend who said it was an aunt that took the boy.

While Amari’s mother and father are not on speaking terms, the aunts want to work together with Amari’s mother to help find her son.

“We all just want to work together with Taylor to make sure we can bring him home and stop the confusion,” said Amari’s Aunt, D’Errica Perryman.

“I am a mom, so this hurts me so I can only imagine how she feels, and I want to help her find her son,” said Everett.

Another community search is taking place at Emerald Suites Monday, May 10th at 10 am and it will last until 4pm. They are asking for all the help they can get so any volunteers that would like to join and help pass out flyers are welcomed.