LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Lenten season began Wednesday for Catholics and runs through April 6. Many churches and Catholic community centers host “fish frys” on Fridays during Lent when the religious community abstains from meat.

Here are fish fries announced in the Las Vegas valley:

St. Thomas More Catholic Community

130 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074

The Lenten Fish Fry starts Feb. 24. Fish and chips will be served for $12, including 2 pieces of fish, coleslaw, fries and a drink. Baked ziti will be available for $10, including salad, garlic bread, and a drink. The fish fry will happen every Friday during Lent from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

5830 Mesa Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135

The “fryday” Lenten fish fry starts Feb. 24 and will occur every Friday until March 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A drive-thru option is available in the parking lot, or you can dine-in in at the Parish Life Center.

If a fish fry is not on this list, please use the 8 News Now contact page, and it will be added.