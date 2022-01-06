As Eastern Avenue bridge demolition nears, NDOT reduces lanes on I-515

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Demolition and reconstruction of the north side of the I-515 bridge over Eastern Avenue is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17, prompting a new round of lane restrictions on the highway.

Eastern Avenue will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic for nine days starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17.

The Nevada Department of Transportation released the following schedule of restrictions leading up to the demolition:

Sunday, Jan. 9, Monday, Jan. 10, Tuesday, Jan. 11

• From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night, northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard

Wednesday, January 12

• From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard

• From 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., the Eastern Avenue onramp to northbound I-515 will be closed

• From 1 a.m. until 6 a.m., the Las Vegas Boulevard offramp from northbound I-515 will be closed

Thursday, January 13

• From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard

• From 11 p.m. until 6 a.m., southbound I-515 will be reduced to two lanes from Boulder Highway to just south of the Desert Inn bridge

Friday, January 14

• From 5 a.m. until 11 a.m., southbound Eastern Avenue under I-515 will be reduced to two lanes

Monday, January 17 through Tuesday, January 25

• Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Eastern Avenue will be closed for the bridge demolition

Motorists should use caution in work zones and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.