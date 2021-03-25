As 100,000 people reach 1-year mark of unemployment, DETR warns new claims required

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are coming up on the one-year mark of filing for unemployment benefits, get ready for a bump in the road.

“Once claimants reach their benefit year end, they can no longer collect benefits on their original claim,” according to a Thursday news release from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

That means a lot of people — around 100,000, according to DETR — will have to file a new Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim, and go through eligibility determination again. This does not apply to people making claims under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

DETR is trying to get the word out. DETR also warns that there could be a delay while their eligibility is re-established, and possibly a delay in benefits. People should continue to file claims as the eligibility review takes place.

DETR provides the following guidance:

Claimants who are reaching their benefit year end will be prompted to file a new UI claim. This is required. Once claimants reach their benefit year end, they can no longer collect benefits on their original claim.

Once a claimant has filed a new claim, they may see an issue labeled “Double Dip – UI” in their portal. This refers to the verification that must be done by DETR to see if the claimant qualifies to start a new claim. Claimants do not need to take any other action unless they are contacted by a claims representative.

Claimants who returned to work and earned at least three times their weekly benefit amount have met the double dip requirement and will (usually) be switched to the new claim.

Claimants who had been collecting PEUC weeks may be eligible for a new UI benefit year. However, they must keep collecting PEUC if their new UI claim Weekly Benefit Amount (WBA) is at least $25 less than the WBA on their PEUC claim. They must also keep collecting PEUC if they have not earned 3x their weekly benefit amount with new employment.

Claimants are also allowed to continue receiving PEUC benefits if they didn’t return to work or don’t have wages from the previous year.

After the staff reviews the file, eligible claimants will either have their claim moved to a new UI benefit year or continue on PEUC.

“Most of them will be able to continue collecting their benefits under PEUC,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said. “While our computer system temporarily holds payments when people get to the end of their Benefit Year, we are working to update that programming now so that claimants can continue to receive their benefits as soon as possible.”

For filing assistance, customers may reach out to the UI call centers between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday at (775) 684-0350; (702) 486-0350; or (888) 890-8211.The call centers continue to experience heavy call volume, so claimants are encouraged to call mid-week, Wednesday through Friday after 10 a.m.