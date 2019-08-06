Aryan Warriors member dies serving Nevada sentence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Aryan Warriors gang member who used the moniker “Gargoyle” died Friday while serving a prison sentence in Nevada.

James Wallis, 58, died July 31 at Centennial Hills Hospital in the northwest valley.

He was serving a 66-year prison sentence on a Clark County conviction for attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and grand larceny. He had been serving since April 4, 1995.

Already an inmate at the time, Wallis was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for his part in a federal racketeering and drug conspiracy case in 2007.

The FBI says the Aryan Warriors are “a criminal organization that operates inside the Nevada prison system and in certain communities in Nevada.”

“Members and associates of the Aryan Warriors elicit communications with prison staff for the purpose of identifying inmates and prison staff whom they perceive as contrary to their racial cause and a danger to their illegal activities.”

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.