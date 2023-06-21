LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you avoid First Friday because parking is just a hassle, you’ll be happy to know that space is on the way.

But first, construction. That’s because the City of Las Vegas is going to build a parking garage with ground-level retail space.

A $5 million deal for land at 201 E. Utah Avenue was approved Wednesday by the Las Vegas City Council. The property runs along the east side of Casino Center Boulevard, a short walk from Main Street.

The city bought the property from Siena XII Holding Limited Partnership.