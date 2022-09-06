LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s becoming a bright and colorful trend across the Las Vegas valley.

Colorful utility boxes are often times seen at intersections and the need for more artists to lend their creativity is now needed.

Clark County Public Art Zap program is seeking up to 12 artists to design, prepare and paint the utility boxes along Blue Diamond. The project is expected to be completed by December.

The location of the utility boxes will be on Blue Diamond, from Fort Apache to Dean Martin.

The project is open to artists who are 18 years old or older and not an employee of Clark County.

Applications are due by Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Clark County utility box art project

This program is intended as an entry-level project, and no public art background is needed.

For more information click here.