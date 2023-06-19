LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new mural in downtown Las Vegas celebrates the Vegas Golden Knights’ victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship. The mural is located on the side of a building located on Main Street near Imperial Avenue.

The mural celebrates the VGK winning the 2023 Stanley Cup. (KLAS)

The mural shows VGK Captain Mark Stone with the Stanley Cup hoisted over his head as he skates around the ice. Las Vegas artist Juan Ochoa, who professionally paints wall murals, was so thrilled with the team’s win, he wanted a way to honor it.

“After the Knights won the game, I wanted to do something that would be big, bold, and iconic,” he said.

Several artists took part in the painting of the VGK mural in downtown Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Ochoa said he started working on the project about four days ago but first, he had to find a wall, get supplies and see if others wanted to get involved. Because of all the excitement about the win, he wanted the project to be open and inviting to anyone who wanted to help paint. He put a message out on social media and people started showing up at the site. Ochoa said it was definitely a team effort to recognize the Knights. Not only did people show up to paint, but about half of the materials were donated.

The mural is painted on the side of an abandoned building in the downtown Arts District, where wall murals are a common site. “It’s given us something nice to look at,” he said.

The mural is on the side of an abandoned building. (KLAS)

The mural also uses the well-recognized “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign design to say “Welcome to the home of the champions Stanley Cup 2023” and Ochoa said, as time passes by, he wants people to look at the mural and remember the day the Vegas Golden Knight won the Stanley Cup and how it made people feel.

According to Ochoa, the mural is about 90% finished but the windy weather didn’t cooperate on Monday. It will be completed in the next few days.