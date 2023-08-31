LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The newest multi-billion dollar attraction in Las Vegas is set for a colorful makeover of sorts.

On Thursday, Sphere Entertainment Company announced that artist Refik Anadol would become the first artist to utilize the Exosphere, the fully programmable LED exterior of the MSG Sphere as an immersive canvas.

Exosphere rendering MSG Sphere (Refik Anadol Studio, 2023 Courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

Anadol will debut an AI Data Sculpture created exclusively for Sphere called Machine Hallucinations: Sphere on Friday, Sept. 1.

It’s described as an immersive digital experience, that celebrates the Sphere’s unique architecture by featuring visualizations using vast amounts of data to create abstract imagery of space and nature.

The two-chapter series, which Anadol refers to as “AI Data Sculptures,” creates a collective, meditative, and multisensory experience that takes audiences on a journey of light, movement, and color with vivid pigments, shapes, and patterns, according to a news release sent on Thursday.

The Exosphere has approximately 1.2 million LED pucks with each containing 48 individual LEDs, each capable of displaying 256 million colors.

Exosphere rendering MSG Sphere (Refik Anadol Studio, 2023 Courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

The immersive experience invites viewers to imagine alternative realities constructed by invisible data movements around them.

“I am extremely honored to be the first artist to utilize the exterior of Sphere,” Anadol said. “It’s so exciting to be given such an architectural and engineering marvel as a canvas.”

Exosphere rendering MSG Sphere (Refik Anadol Studio, 2023 Courtesy of Sphere Entertainment)

Anadol’s work has been exhibited at many venues for art, such as MoMA, New York; Art Basel, Miami; and the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris.

The MSG Sphere introduced the fully-lit display on its 360-degree Exosphere to the public at the beginning of July and made waves across social media with many posting pictures and videos of the new attraction.

Artist Refik Anadol will transform the Exosphere on Sept. 1, 2023. His work has been exhibited at many venues for art, such as MoMA, New York; Art Basel, Miami; and the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris. (Credit: Efsun Erkilic)

Irish rock band U2 is set to become the first act to perform at the MSG Sphere on September 29.