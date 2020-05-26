Artist renderings reveal more details about the Las Vegas Strip’s newest megaresort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Resorts World Las Vegas is scheduled to open on the Las Vegas Strip in the summer of 2021. The company has released more artist renderings of what the resort will look on the outside as well as the inside.

Photo credit: Resorts World Las Vegas

The $4.3 billion megaresort will have two hotel towers with 3,500 rooms and suites.

There is also a huge outdoor LED screen which will be one of the largest in the U.S.

According to the Resorts World Las Vegas website, there will be numerous restaurants featuring everything from authentic street food to Michelin-starred dining, 117,000 square feet of gaming area, a 5,000 seat theater, retail shops and nightclubs.

