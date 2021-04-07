Art display at UNLV memorializes Black Lives Matter victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new art display on the UNLV campus brings attention to victims whose names have become integral to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The display at the Classroom Building Complex near the Thomas & Mack Center also reflects the COVID-19 pandemic, showing four people of different ethnic backgrounds with raised fists — all wearing facemasks.

UNLV art student Dexter Drake, 19, created the image.

(Courtesy, Marlene A. Drake)

People on campus are taking notice of the powerful visual. As the artist visited the site, a woman asked about the names. She at first thought they might be the names of students.

“I explained that those were the names of victims and she was saddened,” said Marlene A. Drake, Dexter’s mother and CEO of IMpossible Behavioral Services.

She said her son teaches art to disadvantaged students, as well as music.

Dexter was raised in Las Vegas, and the family has been here since 2006, Marlene Drake said.