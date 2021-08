LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas fire investigators suspect arson in a rail car fire that sparked Sunday morning near the Arts District.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says firefighters responded to a “flatbed rail car” on fire around 11:20 a.m. near Commerce Street and Charleston Boulevard.

The rail car is a complete loss, including the building material that was found inside. Investigators estimate about $750,000 in damages.

RXR CAR FIRE UPDATE 1 PM: Fire is OUT, appears to be arson, complete loss including RXR car, contents flat sheets of bldg material, $750K dmg total, under investgn by @LasVegasFD Arson unit & @UnionPacific Police. No injuries reported. S Commerce St closed. #PIO1NEWS https://t.co/e68zDhFIX4 pic.twitter.com/8MfD5d62hy — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) August 8, 2021

No injuries were reported, the department noted.