Arson suspect arrested following fires inside Charleston Outlet Thrift Store; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is in custody and suspected of arson, following a series of fires inside an east Las Vegas thrift store.

Fire dispatchers originally received a call from a passer-by saying they saw a man setting fires in the closed store at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Once on the scene, crews found several fires inside the store.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames after about an hour, and no one was hurt in the blaze.

Video of fire call on E. Charleston Bl. Fire is out, crews looking for hotspots, cause is under investigation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/z7Nw4bxQaU — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 29, 2021

Officials say a male suspect was seen walking away from the scene of the fires. He was taken back to the scene by police, and was later arrested after questioning.

He is facing a first-degree arson charge.

Damage is estimated at about $100,000. Officials say there is heavy smoke damage to the interior of the building.