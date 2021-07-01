Arson, attempted murder charges filed 4 years after firebomb attack in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A feud between Las Vegas street criminals that resulted in a firebombing led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man on the basis of DNA evidence found on a lighter.

Brett Michael Hahn is in the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a July 6 preliminary hearing following his arrest more than four years after a fire he is accused of setting, according to a Metro police report.

Officers investigating the 2017 firebomb — a Molotov cocktail thrown through an apartment window where three women were inside — connected Hahn to the crime through witness interviews and his nickname, “Solo.”

Now Hahn is charged with three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of first degree arson, and one count of possession of an explosive/fire device.

The attack on the apartment in the 4700 block of Harrison Drive, just west of Paradise Park on Tropicana Avenue, followed a car fire the previous night, when a white Porsche was burned at the same address.

The lighter was found on the scene of the apartment fire, along with the remains of what appeared to be a broken Corona beer bottle. The Molotov cocktail had started a table on fire.

Both attacks apparently were motivated by revenge on a rival who was in the Clark County jail at the time.

Three women were home when the Molotov cocktail came through the window, and investigators determined that the man in jail had also been living there. Two of the women were treated for smoke inhalation.

According to witness interviews, the rival “had ripped off a dealer by the name of Mark, and Mark gave Solo some dope to light fire to the Porsche and the apartment.

A person police talked to the night of the 2017 firebombing said that the man would probably be killed in jail. “You mess with them, they blow up your car. You mess with their family, they mess with your family,” the person told officers at the scene.