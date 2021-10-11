UPDATE: Arriving flights delayed more than an hour and a half at McCarran, FAA says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Arriving flights are delayed an average of 1 hour and 34 minutes due to traffic volume, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Travelers are advised to check flight status before coming to the airport.

Southwest Airlines passengers should be on alert that some flights have been canceled. McCarran issued a tween advising Southwest passengers to check their flight status. Check flight status at: McCarran arrivals and McCarran departures.

🚨MONDAY🚨@SouthwestAir customers, some flights have been canceled. If you are traveling today please check your flight status before coming to the airport.

▶️ https://t.co/ravzoWuZmr pic.twitter.com/8l9MTaJVOn — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) October 11, 2021

The Associated Press reported that Southwest canceled 360 flights nationwide on Monday after a weekend when they canceled 1,900 flights. The company and unions sought to dispel rumors that the cancellations were caused by a “sick out” over the company’s vaccination mandate.

Departure delays are reported at Dallas Love Field Airport (47 minutes) and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (2 hours and 13 minutes), contributing to the arrival delays in Las Vegas.