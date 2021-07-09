Flights delays for passengers heading to Las Vegas attributed to weather

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights coming into McCarran International Airport are experiencing delays — in some cases, more than an hour and a half, according to FAA officials.
Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines are among the carriers experiencing the biggest delays.
Neither FAA officials nor airport officials offered details, but weather is believed to be the cause behind the delays.
The FAA did say that a “traffic management program due to weather conditions” is in effect and could be contributing to some delays.
“This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 33 minutes,” the FAA said.
McCarran’s website is the best place to monitor arrival times. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check “Delays by Destination.”