Flights delays for passengers heading to Las Vegas attributed to weather

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights coming into McCarran International Airport are experiencing delays — in some cases, more than an hour and a half, according to FAA officials.

Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines are among the carriers experiencing the biggest delays.

Neither FAA officials nor airport officials offered details, but weather is believed to be the cause behind the delays.

Weather delays happening now at @LASairport in Las Vegas due to weather. Current temperature is about 113 degrees @8NewsNow https://t.co/h96M20EFac — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) July 9, 2021

The FAA did say that a “traffic management program due to weather conditions” is in effect and could be contributing to some delays.

“This is causing some arriving flights to be delayed an average of 1 hour and 33 minutes,” the FAA said.

Hi Seth, the airport is open and operational. Some flights may be impacted due to weather. However, we can't speak to the specifics of each individual flight. — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) July 9, 2021

McCarran’s website is the best place to monitor arrival times. To see if you may be affected, select your departure airport and check “Delays by Destination.”