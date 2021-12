LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A reminder if you’re flying out of Reid International Airport for Christmas: Expect lots of traffic.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours before takeoff.

If you’re parking at Terminal 1’s long-term lot, give yourself an extra hour. Parking lots are expected to fill up quickly.

Currently, there are no cancellations and minimal delays at the airport.

And if you’re looking for flight info, the website is still at www.mccarran.com.